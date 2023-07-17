News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
New products, experiences diversifying Guyana’s tourism sector
One of the eco-lodges located in St Cuthbert’s Mission, Region Four
One of the eco-lodges located in St Cuthbert’s Mission, Region Four

THE creation of new products and experiences brings vast diversity to Guyana’s evolving tourism sector, and Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kamrul Baksh remains adamant that all regions should develop products that will benefit their communities.

He made the disclosure during a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), as he stressed the importance of establishing more goods and services to appeal to foreigners and to even local businesses.

“We’re developing products across the 10 administrative regions. There is no concentration in any particular area because all the regions have great products,” the director stated.

In March, the GTA along with the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) and other stakeholders launched the Discover Essequibo Circuit Development project.

Beautiful view from a tourism destination located on Fort Island

This project is aimed at creating, revitalising, and boosting tourism services in Region Two.

Similar circuit-development projects have since been launched in a number of villages in various regions, while more are on the GTA’s agenda to be established.
The creation of these new products and experiences will give both local and international travellers a wide range of options to choose from.

“Our aim is to create a diversified product. So, it is diversified, it’s resilient, strong, competitive in the market and that’s what we want to develop here,” Baksh explained.

However, these products are created on the basis of a criterion called the ‘Product Market Match.’ This is done on the basis of location, the people living in the area, and how the product fits into the village.

According to Baksh, within the last three years, the GTA has launched 27 new tourism experiences in the country. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.