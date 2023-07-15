CWI Rising Stars Regional U17 tournament…

Van Lange named captain as GCB name Guyana Under-17 team

DEMERARA skipper Jonathan Van Lange will lead a strong 14-man squad as the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) announced their team for the upcoming Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Regional Under-17 Two-Day and 50-Overs tournament.

Van Lange, who struck a majestic 158 in the GCB Under-17 Inter- County tournament a few days ago, will have tons of talent within his ranks.

Vikash Wilson, the Under-17 Inter- County MVP, Vice-Captain Matthew Pottaya, opener Rampersaud Ramnauth, Sanjay Algoo, Nicholas Shiopersaud and other top-performers will aim to continue their form on the regional stage.

Guyana also named the likes of Dave Mohabir, Stephon Sankar and Harold De Mattos, three standout players from the inter-county, in their standby bunch, further adding to the vast talent onboard.

The CWI youth tournament will bowl off in Trinidad and Tobago from August 9 and will feature some of the West Indies’ future stars.

The National Under-17 team which will be coached by Quasen Nedd and Manager Neil Rudder will commence encampment from July 22nd at the GCB LBI facility.

Guyana U17 Team: Johnathan Van Lange (Captain), Rampersaud Ramnauth, Kevin Kisten, Vikash Wilkinson, Romeo Deonarine, Ari Afrizal Kadir, Nityanand Mathura, Sanjay Algoo, Matthew Pottaya (Vice Captain), Golcharran Chulai, Nicholas Shiopersaud, Salim Khan, Bruce Vincent, Darwin Joseph.

Standbys: Harold Demattos, Dave Mohabir, Shane Prince, Romesh Bharrat, Stephon Sankar, Natron Gill.