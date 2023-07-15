Krishna Rengensamy supports initiative with gear

KRISHNA Rengensamy is the latest person to support the Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana initiative.

The initiative is a joint one between Anil Beharry and Kishan Das.

The USA based Rengensamy served as Post Master in Guyana for over two decades before migrating. He is an ardent fan of the game, representing Alness CC in second division cricket and served the Berbice Cricket Board as a member of the Competitions Committee. He is still an active administrator with New York cricket.

The gear consisting of one bag, one bat, one pair of batting gloves and batting pads, one arm guard and one thigh pad was handed over recently in New York.

Total cricket related items received/purchased so far include $370,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, two trophies, seventeen pairs of cricket boots, thirty-one pairs of batting pads, thirty two cricket bats, twenty nine pairs of batting gloves, twenty three thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, five arm guards, two boxes, ten cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets and one softball cricket bat.

In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase cricket gear requested and not available at the time.

To date, sixty-three young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefitted from three junior gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, twenty five bats, two boxes, five helmets, twenty two pairs of cricket shoes, fifteen pairs of batting pads, two thigh pads, one bat rubber, twenty three pairs of batting gloves and two pairs of wicketkeeping gloves. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefitted from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received two, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket-keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. Other beneficiaries are The Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem and youth coach, Travis Persaud and softball teams in the Upper Corentyne area.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify talent. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth program, will also benefit.