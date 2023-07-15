Digicel Schools Football tournament 2023…

Georgetown semi-finals on today

THE semi-finals of the Georgetown division of the Digicel Schools Football tournament takes place today at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue.

In the first of the matchups, West Ruimvedlt will have Dolphin for competition from 16:00 hours.

At 17:30 hours Charlestown will be in action against Excelsior at the same venue.

Football action begins from 13:00 hours with Richard Ishamel against Tutorial while at 14:30 hours, North Georgetown plays East Ruimveldt.

Over at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) ground, New Campbellville and North Ruimveldt clash from 13:00 hours while St Winefrides and Tucville battle from 14:30