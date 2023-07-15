News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Digicel Schools Football tournament 2023…
Action in the Digicel Schools Football tournament 2023 continues today with the Georgetown semi-finals (Adrian Narine Photo)
Action in the Digicel Schools Football tournament 2023 continues today with the Georgetown semi-finals (Adrian Narine Photo)

Georgetown semi-finals on today

THE semi-finals of the Georgetown division of the Digicel Schools Football tournament takes place today at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue.

In the first of the matchups, West Ruimvedlt will have Dolphin for competition from 16:00 hours.

At 17:30 hours Charlestown will be in action against Excelsior at the same venue.

Football action begins from 13:00 hours with Richard Ishamel against Tutorial while at 14:30 hours, North Georgetown plays East Ruimveldt.

Over at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) ground, New Campbellville and North Ruimveldt clash from 13:00 hours while St Winefrides and Tucville battle from 14:30

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.