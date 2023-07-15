Five cars from Balram/Team Trans Pacific at Drag Wars 2.0

BALRAM Ramdeo, the principal of Balram Auto Mechanic, is confident that he will reclaim the title of ‘Best Mechanic’ at the upcoming Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMRSC) Drag Wars 2.0.

The event will be held at the South Dakota Drag Strip and will feature drivers from at least three countries competing for top honours and bragging rights.

In an interview with the media, Ramdeo revealed that his camp, in partnership with Team Trans Pacific Motor Spares & Auto Sales, will be entering no less that five cars in the competition, which speeds off on July 30th at the Timehri 1320ft drag strip.

Ramdeo boldly predicted that his vehicles will dominate their respective classes. His garage boasts a formidable lineup of 100 per cent locally built cars, including an unlimited class Alteeza powered by a 2Jz engine, which he will personally drive.

The Principal of Team Trans Pacific, Krishna Ramsewack, will be driving a 2Jz Toyota Verossa, while Romeo Singh will be in control of a 5e Toyota Glanza. Anil Singh will be behind the wheel of a 2zz Allex, and Bunty Ramdeo will pilot a Mark II 1Jz.

Ramdeo expressed his optimism for a competitive and thrilling outing, provided that there are no hiccups. In previous drag meets, Balram has been plagued with mechanical issues, preventing the 2Jz machines from unleashing their true power. However, Ramdeo assured that this will not be the case in the upcoming meet later this month.

In addition, he noted that it will be Team Guyana defending their territory against tough competition from Trinidad & Tobago and Suriname, above all else.

Tickets for the event are priced at $2,500 for adults and $1,000 for children, offering fans an opportunity to witness the exciting racing action.