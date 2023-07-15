News Archives
GFF announces new referee/official fees’ structure
Fees

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has announced a Fees Structure for Match Officials and Referees for the 2023-2024 football season.

This structure was agreed upon by the Guyana Football Referees Council (GFRC) and the GFF after several weeks of consultation with key stakeholders and will take effect immediately.

This Fees Structure will apply to all categories of football competition /tournaments being organised in the jurisdiction of Guyana.

Members of the GFF and private promoters are therefore obliged to comply with this Fee Structure.

In the release to the media, the GFF thanked the football community for their co-operation and support in the development of football in Guyana.

 

Staff Reporter

