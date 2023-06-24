Foreign interviewer calls out Norton for exclusion, inequity in representation

–blasts him for only competing in predominately Afro-Guyanese areas at LGEs

LEADER of the Opposition Aubrey Norton has recently come under fire after being accused of fostering racism within the multicultural society of Guyana.

While Norton has constantly adjusted his reason for the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) not contesting in all 80 of the Local Authority Areas (LAAs) for the Local Government Elections (LGEs), he told a Ugandan interviewer that the party was focusing on maintaining its strongholds.

This was, however, met with tremendous criticism, as it paints an image of the party excluding other races.

Although much of what he said on the international programme were unjustified claims that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) does not govern for all, Norton faced backlash for his own party’s actions at the local government polls.

When asked by the interviewer why his party did not field candidates in places which were not predominately made up of Afro-Guyanese, Norton gave a vague response.

The interviewer said: “Because one would rather think this is an opportunity for you to front candidates there; pass on your message,” adding that even if APNU did not win in these areas, they had an opportunity to tell the people that they were interested in fostering betterment within the communities.

Moreover, Norton was put on the spot multiple times throughout the programme for some of his questionable responses, especially given his party’s track record.

When asked if the Opposition were in government, how it would utilise the resources, Norton failed to answer, and instead tried to accuse the government of squandering funds.

In particular, he said that the government misused funds to gain votes at the recent local government polls.

“What they do is use the oil resources at their disposal, with the hope of obtaining votes; the last local government elections [has] shown them that failed…,” Norton said, completely ignoring the questions of whether his party would have used the oil wealth to invest in infrastructural projects or promote a “cash economy”.

Norton, however, went a step further to say that the PPP said that they had planned to win APNU’s three strongholds and failed, completely excluding the fact that the PPP made major inroads in Georgetown, Linden and New Amsterdam among other areas.

Moreover, after attacking the government, and even claiming that the PPP building hospitals does not lean towards enhancing the health sector, the interviewer turned the tables and asked Norton why he did not execute some of his development plans when his party was in government. His response, according to analysts, was incoherent.

Regarding representation for all, and participation at the LGEs, Norton, on Elections Day, said that he never proclaimed that the party will contest in all LAAs. But on April 20, 2023, he had informed the media that APNU had submitted lists of candidates in all constituencies and towns, except for Lethem, where there were issues.

He said: “We (APNU) have submitted lists of candidates across the country. We have submitted in virtually all the NDCs, all the constituencies, and all the towns, except, I think, for Lethem, where there is a problem; we might be shortened like three or four if so many.”