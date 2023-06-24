Job creation: Part-time employment in Matarkai begins in July

– over 200 residents to benefit

THE government’s part-time job initiative is employing residents from various communities in Matarkai sub-district of Barima-Waini (Region One) who were briefed at the Port Kaituma Community Centre on Friday morning before starting work next month.

The activity was led by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, who also holds parliamentary responsibility for the region.

The Regional Vice Chairperson Annansha Peters; Deputy Regional Executive Officer Shem Cuffy; Chairman of the Matarkai NDC Orlando Thorne; and Prime Ministerial representative Margaret Lambert were also present.

The engagement was hosted at the Port Kaituma Community Centre on Friday and served as a pre-employment training session for over 200 prospective employments under the government’s part-time job programme.

This came shortly after the official launch of the programme by Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, which was held last month.

In an invited comment, Minister Croal told Guyana Chronicle: “I had an engagement with the residents, and we had meaningful discussions. They had the opportunity to express what their expectations were, and they were also free to ask any question that they wanted to in connection with the government’s initiative, which they did.”

According to Minister Croal, the first phase of the programme in Matarkai will benefit at least 200 individuals, who will be assigned to various institutions. He also added that each worker will receive a payment of $40,000 for 10 days of work.

In his remarks to the beneficiaries, Minister Croal underlined the value of personal development, and he urged them to look into further business opportunities and educational initiatives, such as the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships.

He also stated that he is very pleased that the residents are “very much” receptive to the initiative, which stretches across from Matthews Ridge to Port Kaituma and is also inclusive of Arakaka.

“This is to help serve your community and to provide you with an opportunity to enhance and grow for yourself and your family,” said Minister Croal.

In her remarks, Peters explained to the gathering that the main objective of the initiative is to improve the lives of children and other disadvantaged groups, as well as promote inclusive development. She also advised the employees to make full use of the opportunity that is given to them, to work hard and with dedication.

The recipients are expected to work part time during the first week of July 2023. Just last week, residents of Mabaruma, Region One, were assigned to their places of employment, as well as several other areas that successfully adopted the programme.

The government started this part-time job initiative in 2022 and resulted in the employment of thousands of individuals nationwide. In 2023, the effort was expanded, with a total of $10 billion funded, according to Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh.

This tactical choice is a component of the government’s resolve to deliver on its pledge to

provide 50,000 job opportunities for Guyanese.