Announcement of final LGE results expected soon – says Commissioner Gunraj

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will soon declare the final results of the June 12 Local Government Elections (LGEs), according to People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C), nominated commissioner, Sase Gunraj.

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle on Friday, Gunraj said all the results-the declarations from the returning officers- are available on GECOM’s website.

GECOM is yet to declare the eventual results. However, Gunraj said that he expects GECOM to release the results “in a few days because there is a deadline”.

“What is also to be expected are the official results published in the Gazette which will include the names of the candidates, or the names of the elected persons extracted, either from the Proportional Representation (PR) components or the persons who won the seats,” the PPP/C commissioner said.

The PPP/C had requested recounts in four separate Local Authority Areas (LAAs), where there was a high number of spoilt ballots, and a nominal margin of votes difference between constituency candidates, while the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) had requested a full recount of the township of Mahdia.

Gunraj however, explained that GECOM conducted all the recounts that were requested. The APNU had requested a recount for the municipality of Mahdia after losing by one vote.

However, Gunraj said that the recount request was later withdrawn. On Thursday, tiebreakers were required in two Local Authority Areas (LAAs), Seafield/Tempie – Constituency 4 and Plegt Anker/Kortberaadt – Constituency 4. they were completed by the drawing of lots in the presence of a Magistrate.

Ramdat Baitu of the PPP/C emerged victorious for the Seafield/Tempie – Constituency 4 and Odesh Tamberine, also of the PPP/C, won for the Plegt Anker/Kortberaadt – Constituency 4.

The completion of these declarations now paves the way for the ultimate declaration.

The PPP came out of LGE 2023 as the big winner since they won 66 of the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs), including seven of 10 municipalities, and 906 of the 1,206 local government seats.

The PPP won 83 per cent of the LAAs, 75 per cent of all seats available and more than 70 per cent of all votes cast. The PPP not only strengthened its hold on its traditional strongholds, but it has massively made inroads in areas where the PNC usually celebrated almost 100 per cent votes in the past.