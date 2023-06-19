Regions One, Two and Nine to see major water improvements

-as GWI issues bids for potable wells, water-supply systems

THE Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has opened bids for the construction of six potable water wells in Regions Nine and the construction of water- supply systems in Regions One and Two.

According to an invitation for bids (IFB) issued by the GWI and published by several print and online media platforms, reputable contractors are being sought for the various works.

Bids for these projects are to be submitted by June 30, 2023, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s (NPTAB) office.

It was stated in the IFB that bidding will be conducted through the National Committee Bidding (NCB) procedures as specified in the Procurement Act 2003 and Regulations 2004.

Potable wells are to be constructed in Rupertee and Fairview, Region Nine, at an estimated cost of $17 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, wells are to be constructed in Hiowa, Quatata, Shiriri at Katoonarib in Region Nine at an estimated cost of $16.5 million respectively.

Additionally, $15 million has been budgeted for each water-supply system that is to be built in Arakaka in Region One and Karawab in Region Two.

The Government of Guyana has embarked on a five-year strategic plan which aims to ensure that 100 per cent access to clean and safe water is provided nationwide by the year 2025.

Improved access and enhanced quality of water in several communities have positively impacted the quality of life and health of Guyanese.

In support of these investments, the government expended $9.9 billion in 2022 and has allocated $17.7 billion in the 2023 budget to further drive their agenda.