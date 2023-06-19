Region Two family gets new, fully furnished house through MoM initiative

A BETTER Success family of nine will now be living under better conditions after they received the keys to a new, fully furnished house, on Sunday, through the Men on Mission (MoM) initiative.

The project was funded by businessman Parmeshwar Jagmohan of International Import and Supplies located at 15 Garnett Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, Guyana. The two-storey concrete building was constructed by N and S Contracting and Supplies Service.

Tackoor and Rookmin Chowtie could not contain their emotions. They will now be sleeping in comfort.

Rookmin who was in tears explained that the previous house they occupied was in a deplorable state and the roof leaked whenever it rained. The woman explained that her children after returning from Venezuela where they were facing economic hardship, move into the house she and her husband occupied.

The simple handing over ceremony was done on Father’s Day.

Speaking on behalf of the businessman was the company’s Manager of Projects, Ravi Budram.

He said that Jagmohan endorsed the president’s MoM initiative and made the commitment to construct the house.

He said that when the Managing Director heard of the family’s situation, he decided to fund the project. He collaborated with the region’s MoM members to make the handing over possible.

A commitment was also made for another house to be built for another family in December.

Meanwhile, Region Two Vice Chairman Humace Oodit, who is also the Chairperson of MoM said that from the time he saw the family, he knew that they needed help.

He therefore extended thanks to the businessman and his company for the selfless act.

Oodit emphasised that the businessman has been doing a remarkable job which others should emulate.

“The president’s initiative is to help transform society, and public partnership is important. Government cannot do it by themselves, so it’s important that businesses come onboard. ‘One Guyana’ is important,” he added.

He said that he is also very thankful that the businessman has made the commitment to fund the construction of another house by year end.

As part of Father’s Day activities Jagmohan distributed hampers to 40 fathers and gave monetary donations to several others.

The MoM initiative was announced in 2022 by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, as a way of bring men from across together in a meaningful way. Members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and religious leaders are among those who are part of the initiative.

The initiative aims to support the construction of approximately 150 homes for vulnerable persons across the country.

Meena Bafan, 85 of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was the first to beneficiary.