GuyAmerica seeks to transform Soesdyke with US$6M wharf

-says it will facilitate easy transport of raw materials for construction projects in Region Three

IN an attempt to facilitate the easy transport of construction materials for infrastructural projects in Region Three, GuyAmerica has approached the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a permit to build a state-of-the-art wharf at Tract A Plantation Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara

The local construction company said in its application that the wharf will be complimented by a mobile concrete batching plant.

According to a project summary submitted to the EPA, the facility will provide easy access to large quantities of raw materials which are required for several ongoing projects in Region Three including the construction of the Schoonord to Crane Four-Lane Highway.

The company in its report highlighted that it has faced significant restrictions with crossing the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

Additionally, there is a lack of large quantities of materials available in Region Three, hence a wharf is needed to support the ongoing works.

“This is critical for providing access to large quantities of raw materials we require for our project in Region Three [which was] awarded by the CHPA (Central Housing and Planning Authority) and future projects we intend to bid for,” the company explained.

The facility will feature a revetment on the western boundary to the Demerara River and will be fenced around the northern, southern and eastern boundaries.

Within the compound there will be a reinforced concrete road with a portion of the land being the laydown area.

Meanwhile, the proposed state-of-the-art concrete batching plant will provide the company with timely and to specification, ready-mix concrete for the company’s infrastructure and road construction contracts in Region Three.

The project is being financed through a private bank loan.

According to the company construction will be done in two phases. The first phase will encompass the site development which will include clearing all vegetation from the plot and excavation if required and sand filling.

Construction of reinforced concrete road driveway within the compound will also be done.

It is estimated that 7,500 cubic yards of white sand will be required to bring the site up to design grade. In this phase, excavators, sand trucks, wheel loaders, graders and bulldozers will be prevalent on the site.

During the second phase, it is anticipated that 20-40 construction workers will be full-time on the project, the necessary equipment such as excavators, sand trucks, wheel loaders, etcetera will be prevalent on site. Also, regular deliveries of construction materials are expected throughout this phase.

Meanwhile the company intends to source materials from India for a state-of-the-art wet mix mobile ready-mix concrete plant capable of producing 60 cubic metres per hour.

This will provide timely production of materials at the strength and standard required by clients.

During the construction phase some 50 people are expected to gain meaningful employment. Once operations commence, employment will vary depending on level of operations, client requirements and contract commitments.

The project is expected to have a lifespan of 100 years and the company has committed to comply with all recommendations and regulations to ensure that there is little impact to the environment.

“GuyAmerica Construction Inc. intends to comply with all regulations and guidelines prescribed by the EPA as well as, those prescribed by other governmental entities, in all efforts to ensure that good environmental and industrial practices are maintained throughout the various phases of this project during construction and operation.”