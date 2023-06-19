Urgent action needed to address food security in Haiti

THE Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, on Friday, convened a special meeting of Member States, observers and UN partners with representatives from civil society, the private sector and international financial institutions to address the urgent food security needs of Haiti and to save lives.

Food insecurity is of great concern in Haiti, where the situation is deteriorating on a daily basis. This year, 4.9 million people in Haiti, almost half of the population, are experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity. Urgent action is needed.

The Most Hon. Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, delivered the keynote address at the special meeting which ProTempore President of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines also addressed.

The meeting at the UN Headquarters in New York, was convened on the proposal of the Chair of the ECOSOC Ad-Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti (Canada). The Special Meeting placed focus on mobilising action for both emergency food assistance and emergency livelihood assistance, and on building sustainable food systems in Haiti.

The forum followed a meeting of the CARICOM Eminent Persons Group with Haitian Stakeholders in Jamaica 11-13 June. (Caricom Today)