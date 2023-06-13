Early preparations in Regions Five, Six lead to easy, quick voting day

POLLING stations in Regions Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) saw a slow stream of residents arriving to cast their votes in the 2023 Local Government Elections.

Polls across the country opened at 06:00 hours sharp, with staffers prepared to carry out their duties and accept electors into the polling station.

At the opening of polls on the Corentyne Highway, in the town of Rose Hall, voters were slow to the polls as only a few could be seen entering and exiting the polling stations in the town. While it is customary to have a lower voter turnout for Local Government polls as compared to General and Regional Elections, many polling stations along the Corentyne were seen dormant in the morning hours following the opening of polls.

In New Amsterdam, the voter turnout was larger compared to Corentyne, although still low, in the early hours of the election day.

The Guyana Chronicle met with Regional Chairman for Region Six, David Armogan, just after he and his wife cast their votes at the New Amsterdam Primary School.

Following casting his vote, he stated that the process was very smooth and quick even as he added he was in and out of the polling station for less than five minutes.

However, while providing an update of the overall situation in the region, he indicated that preparations for the polls started just around 03:00 hours. He noted that he, along with other agents, were there to see the container with all the ballot boxes were intact.

He noted that they then dispatched the same around to the various polling stations from the two extremities of the region, included Fyrish and Plegt Anker.

“So by 5 o’ clock this morning all the polling stations would have been opened and all of them would have received their ballot boxes as well as the folios as well as the list of voters… that are inside the box,” he said.

Added to that, he indicated that when he visited the polling places in Region Six at the opening of polls. He observed voters were just trickling into the various polling stations.

Armogan said that he hoped that throughout the day that more persons would turn up to the polls.

One issue that was reported prior to the opening of polls was that one of the ballot boxes was damaged. It was reported that that box fell and as it is pretty fragile, it broke. It was noted that that was a box set for the Crabwood Creek area.

Further, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh made his way to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) command Centre in New Amsterdam.

He told the Guyana Chronicle that the voting process in the region was going smoothly which they were pleased about.

“Pleased but not surprised given that we know that a lot of preparation had gone into the elections… people were able to navigate the line and cast their ballot in a timely and efficient manner.”

He added that throughout the day, they would continue to monitor the voting process across the region even as he indicated they anticipated a successful execution of the elections along with strong and successful results for his party.

Among some voters in the town of New Amsterdam was Carol Trim who told the Guyana Chronicle that she came out just around 07:00 hours to cast her ballot for Constituency Three, which she said included Tucberg and Savannah Park among other areas.

“We have been bringing out people from the various areas just to mobilise and to ensure that everyone is coming out you know to vote,” Trim said.

Meanwhile, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Electoral agent, Jevaughn Stephen who cast his vote at the Berbice High School, also shared the same sentiments that the process was quick, simple and smooth at the polling station that he voted.

At that time, he noted that some minor incidents were reported across the regions. However, these were dealt with by the Returning Officers and Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) staff in a timely manner.

Along the West Coast of Berbice, several polling stations were observed empty aside from polling day staff in those facilities as many of the villages across the coast were also silent.