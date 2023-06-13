Devindra Kissoon is new President of Rotary Club of Georgetown

THE Rotary Club of Georgetown announced its new Board of Directors at its installation ceremony on Sunday, June 11 at the Marriott Hotel, with prominent attorney Devindra Kissoon being elected President for the year 2023-2024.

With a global network of over 1.4 million members, Rotary International is recognised for: promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, saving mothers and children, supporting education, growing local economies and supporting the environment.

With over 47 million volunteer hours clocked by Rotarians each year, Rotary International and its members continue to take action to effect change not only worldwide, but also in local communities.

President Kissoon looks forward to making an impact and evoking change for the good.

He said: “I grew up attending Rotary meetings with my father, Ramesh Kissoon, and have long admired Rotarians’ dedication to selfless service. I look forward to working alongside my fellow Rotarians at the Rotary Club of Georgetown, and countrywide, to help strengthen our communities.”

Founded on May 20, 1959, the Rotary Club of Georgetown is Guyana’s oldest Rotary Club and is widely known for its plethora of projects, including: the annual Polio Walk, Book Mobile Project, Convalescence Home Renovation, Senior Citizen Inspirational Service and Christmas Cheer, Water Wells at Old England, Coomacka and Kuru Kuru, Rotary/Remote Area Medical (RAM) Diabetes and Women’s Health Outreach in Regions 9 and 10, among many others.

Other members of the 2023-2024 Board include: Sheldon Hazelwood (Immediate Past President); Victor Pires (President Elect); Gautham Thani (Vice President); Natasha Vieira (Secretary); Goswami Parmesar (Treasurer); Wilmot Garnette (Service/Projects); Vereendra Bhagwandin (Foundation); Macaela Cameron (Public Relations); Anabelle Carter-Sharma (Membership); Ryan Kirton (Administration); Ronessa McAdam (New Generations) and Peter Peroune (Sergeant-at-Arms).

“The Rotary Club of Georgetown looks forward to another successful Rotary year as we work together with our partners to create lasting change and community improvement, and to continue the tradition of service above self,” the club said.