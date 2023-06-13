US Embassy no longer using DHL for visa services

–re-opens document service centre

TO improve efficiency in the US visa-application process and to provide better services to visa applicants, the Consular Section of the United States Embassy in Guyana has reopened its Document Service Centre (DSC).

According to information from the US Embassy, as of June 13, 2023, applicants for US visas (immigrant and non-immigrant) instructed to submit documents to the US Embassy as part of their applications, will drop off documents at the DSC.

The DSC is located at 223 Camp Street, Georgetown, Guyana. Pick up of passports and other visa-related documents will also be facilitated at the DSC.

“Applicants should no longer use DHL to submit or receive visa documents from the close of business on Jun 12, 2023,” the embassy said.

The newly renovated DSC facility is conveniently located near the US Embassy and will create a streamlined and more efficient process for applicants to submit visa-application documents when instructed to do so, or to pick up their passports.

“DSC staff will ensure all required documents are provided, which will streamline visa- application processing,” the embassy said.

The DSC is operated by CSRA (Guyana) Inc. and is open to the public from 08:30hrs to 16:00hrs.