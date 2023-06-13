‘A big day for the PPP/C’

–Dr. Jagdeo says, highlights indicators of strong victory in APNU strongholds

–reminds nation that GECOM has the final say, in light of ‘false’ projections from opposition

AMIDST the chaos created by a number of opposition members after their “massive” defeat at the local government polls, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, on Monday night decided to bring peace and tranquility by making public the preliminary results which were accumulated by party agents.

During a press briefing held at Freedom House, he said it was an “extremely big night for the PPP,” given the fact that the party is anticipating a clean sweep across the country.

He further added that after facing a huge loss, members of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) decided to commence the spreading of misinformation in order to cope with the embarrassment of losing support, even in their strongholds.

Jagdeo stated that based on the preliminary results, it is expected that the PPP/C will win at least 65 of the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs) and is set to dominate in multiple areas that are APNU strongholds.

“In Georgetown, we will win more constituencies than we won in the past and the vote differential between the PPP and APNU in 2018 will be significantly smaller,” he said, before explaining that the party has done significantly well in the elections.

Noting that he had believed from the start that defeating a party in their stronghold would be challenging, the PPP/C made an extraordinary effort, and due to the huge support, as shown by the early results, the attempt was successful.

The PPP General Secretary said: “It’s unbelievable because as I said before, regardless of the results today, the PPP has already demonstrated that it is the only multi-ethnic party that is capable of bringing a crowd together that is made up of all the races in this country.”

Even though the preliminary results declared a clean sweep for the governing PPP/C, Jagdeo maintained: “You will see the actual results, which showed major inroads in the city, major inroads into New Amsterdam…”

While nothing that there are claims that there is a tie between the opposition and the PPP/C in Bartica and Mahdia, Jagdeo expressed belief that his party has the plurality of the votes.

He added that the victory in the opposition’s strongholds is not only a result of tremendous groundwork, but also incredible backers and candidates.

According to Jagdeo, the PPP/C’s candidates aggressively campaigned and stuck to the party’s objectives.

The PPP/C General Secretary also confidently remarked: “Right now we have to [be] content with the wonderful results that we believe we got out of these local government elections and these will make our work in 2025 easier.”

He also claimed that the preliminary results indicated that the opposition has no control in any of the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils in Regions One, Two and Three and they are being “practically wiped out of many parts of the country,” owing to their bad reputation.

DIVISION AND MASS CONFUSION

Since LGE polls closed, a number of opposition members have used social media to make the claim that the APNU had won overwhelmingly.

Additionally, some of the posts that were made on social media, indicated that the clean sweep had even reached some PPP/C strongholds and some controversial candidates for the opposition were declared to have won.

Speaking in response to the numerous posts made by the opposition members about this proclaimed victory, Jagdeo cautioned citizens to be aware of the misinformation.

“They [the opposition] are a bunch of liars. They have been misleading people…” he said, before once again debunking the far-fetched claims from the opposition that if the PPP/C is elected, the rates and taxes will be raised. Jagdeo expressed immense disappointment that APNU continues to peddle these lies.