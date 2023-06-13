No hiccups for East Coast Demerara voters

By Trina Williams

FOR residents of the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), Local Government Elections (LGEs) was not something to be played with. From 06:00 hours sharp, residents were seen standing in line as they anxiously awaited their turn to vote.

The Guyana Chronicle visited several polling stations along the ECD corridor, to get citizens’ comments on not only what they thought was at stake for their community, but what was the voting process like for them.

This publication started off in the Industry/ Plaisance area and later ventured into Haslington/Grove, Enmore/Hope, Mon Repos/La Reconnisance and Unity/Vereengiging, among other areas.

Plaisance resident Isaac Bunbury, who was one of the first persons in line at the Plaisance Health Centre polling station, stated that this was his first time voting at LGEs.

The young man remarked that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) staff were helpful and guided him through the voting process.

When asked what motivated him to vote in the 2023 LGEs, he related that he was extremely dissatisfied with the way his Neighborhood Democratic Council (NDC), which is controlled by the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), was being run.

“So, I think that it is time [that] Industry/Plaisance has new leadership at the NDC,” he said before adding, “I am sick and tired of my community being on the backburners and always being left behind.”

Among several irritating issues within the area, he asserted that irregular garbage collection along with poor drainage are prominent in Plaisance.

In addition to this, another resident, Miguel Bacchus, explained that the only time he sees works being done within his community is around elections time. Bacchus also revealed that efforts to voice concerns to the NDC are usually futile.

In hopes of achieving the restoration of the Plaisance community centre ground, better roads and improved drainage, the Plaisance resident said that he came out early to cast his ‘X’ for change.

Moreover, several other citizens from the area, who came out to vote, shared similar sentiments, and said that they constantly have to go into their own pockets to maintain their community despite paying their rates and taxes on a regular basis.

Furthermore, Nickela Marks, a resident of Haslington said she was voting for better management at the community level. Apart from better drainage, Marks declared that the community playground needs to be rehabilitated in order to keep the youths off the streets.

On the other hand, Andrea Gavesande, who casted her vote at the Haslington Nursery School, described the voting process as “simple” and “easy.”

She remarked that LGEs are important because it creates the opportunity for residents to voice their concerns and choose who will properly represent them. It would also result in a synergy between local bodies and central government, she added.

Meanwhile, elections agents were visiting polling stations nationwide to observe the process. This publication saw some of them making their rounds.

In an invited comment, Kapildeo Parsram, assistant elections agent for the PPP/C, said that there were no hiccups at the polling stations he visited.

Parsram also said that despite voting during the morning period moving slowly, he expected the pace to pick up in the afternoon.

UPKEEPING THE STANDARDS

When this publication visited the Enmore/Hope and the Unity/Vereengiging areas, residents expressed content with the state of their communities and maintained that their NDCs have an open-door policy to listen to any concerns and suggestions.

Lallbachan Bhagwandeen, who voted at the Enmore Primary School, conveyed that the voting process was swift and easy.

Moreover, when asked about some of the things that he is happy with, Bhagwandeen touched on the government’s commitment to fix unemployment at the community level.

Mahaica resident, Devanand Gangadin, said he was proud to be exercising his democratic right to vote. The man who voted at the Gibson Primary School disclosed that he is happy with the way his community is being run and hopes the PPP/C-controlled NDC continues their outstanding work.

In an invited comment, Lallbachand Debi, a PPP/C constituency candidate told this publication that he was running for office because he felt the need to represent the voices of the people.

“I heard enough people complain about nothing being done in the village… so I wanted to get into it to assist…” he related, adding that there were allegations of the NDC misusing funds, which is among the things he plans to fix if he is elected to office.

Boasting about the projects he has completed in his community, he highlighted that the Unity Playground was restored, while the David Rose Playground, among several others, is currently being developed.

He further added that although a number of public works projects have been executed, more will be done in the near future.