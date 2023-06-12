‘We could accomplish everything together’

–President Ali tells Albouystown residents; persons hail development at Independence Boulevard

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has reiterated his government’s commitment to work closely with residents of Georgetown and, by extension, Guyana to further develop the country and take it to newer heights.

The Head of State stressed the need to work together during a walkabout at the Albouystown Boulevard, where central government has made significant investments to create a modern recreational space and enhance archaic infrastructure, including roadways.

Residents expressed their gratitude for the timely and much-needed works that have transformed the entire landscape of the community.

The President, in response, related that this is only tip of the iceberg, as a lot more is in store for residents of Albouystown and other communities across the country.

He was, however, adamant that development would best be achieved once there is togetherness and synergies among those in authority and residents.