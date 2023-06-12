Citizens decide on ‘local leaders’ today

–crucial elections set to shape the future of community development, effective governance

TODAY, Guyanese will head to the polls to exercise their franchise at the Local Government Elections (LGE).

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has advised that polling stations across the country will open promptly at 06:00 hrs.

The ballots for Georgetown and locations near the capital were expected to be transported early. Security measures have been put in place and the support, in this regard, will be rendered by the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Members of the Disciplined Forces voted on June 2, 2023, separately from the general population because the Disciplined Services will have their hands full, ensuring law and order is maintained when the rest of Guyana votes.

It is at the LGEs that Guyanese are given the opportunity to vote for the councillors who will represent their Local Authority Areas (LAAs). Guyana has 70 NDCs and 10 municipalities, inclusive of Georgetown.

The local government system is an essential part of the country’s governance framework. The election is contested by political parties, voluntary groups, and individuals who are desirous of winning seats on the councils of the NDCs and municipalities.

Opinion poll shows that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is way ahead of the opposition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU). The tracking opinion survey is being undertaken by Dr Vishnu Bisram.

Based on the findings of the survey, the PPP/C is projected to garner some 72 per cent support and the opposition APNU, 19 per cent, all others will attract four per cent, and five per cent unknown, undecided and unwilling to reveal their choices.

The findings revealed that voters are polarised along ethnic lines. Almost all Indians are voting PPP/C, with hardly any voting for APNU whose support comes primarily from Africans and Mixed.

The PPP/C has attracted racial crossover support in every LAA, including in traditional PNC strongholds.

The PPP/C has also witnessed a surge in support, particularly in key districts such as Georgetown, New Amsterdam, and Linden, signalling a potential shift in local governance dynamics.

This year is shaping up to be a prosperous run for the governing party, which has already won by default in 13 of the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs), and a combined 291 of the 610 constituencies within the LAAs.

Due to its growing numbers, the PPP/C is the only party that is able to contest in all 610 constituencies across the country. APNU is contesting in only 45 per cent of the 610 constituencies.

This election in Guyana has become increasingly significant in recent years. In 2016 and 2018, the PPP/C made significant gains, capturing a majority of local government seats and solidifying its presence at the grassroots level.

As the country stands on the cusp of economic transformation, the upcoming LGE presents a crucial opportunity for further development at the community level.

With the discovery of substantial oil reserves off its coast, Guyana has attracted significant foreign investment and is poised to experience significant economic growth.

The LGEs, therefore, attracts more significance; it could pave the way for effective community-driven policies that align with the national development agenda.

The PPP/C has been making inroads in key districts that will play a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of the local elections.

GROWING POPULARITY

In Georgetown, the party’s popularity has grown steadily, with residents embracing the PPP/C’s vision for a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable future.

The People’s National Congress-led APNU and its affiliates have been in charge of the Mayor & City Council City for over 50 years now and has been blamed for the continued mismanaged state of the capital city.

The PPP/C has said that if given a chance to lead City Hall, it would increase accountability and transparency at the council, with special emphasis on improving infrastructure, social services, and economic opportunities.

New Amsterdam, the country’s second-largest town, has also witnessed a groundswell of support for the PPP/C.

The party’s commitment to addressing local concerns, such as improving healthcare facilities, enhancing education opportunities, and promoting small business growth, has struck a chord with the residents.

In Linden, a town known for its rich history and vibrant culture, the PPP/C has gained traction by emphasising its commitment to sustainable development and community empowerment.

Promising to invest in infrastructure, foster job creation, and support local entrepreneurs, the PPP/C has garnered significant support from Linden’s residents, who are hopeful that the upcoming elections will bring positive change to their community.

The LGEs provide an opportunity for citizens to participate actively in shaping the future of their local areas and contribute to Guyana’s overall progress.

With the PPP/C gaining ground in key districts like Georgetown, New Amsterdam, and Linden, these elections promise to be closely contested and pivotal in determining the direction of local governance in Guyana.