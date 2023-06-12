Norton makes U-turn, denies APNU planned to contest all constituencies

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has denied claiming that the Partnership for National Unity (APNU) would contest in virtually all constituencies for the upcoming local government elections, despite multiple reports stating otherwise.

When questioned by reporters on Monday after casting his ballot at the Plaisance Health Centre, Norton contradicted his previous statements and said, “I said we will focus on maintaining our strongholds. At no stage did I say we will run in all the constituencies.”

He explained that the party had encountered “problems” on Nomination Day in three areas: Diamond (Region Four), Rupununi, and Aranaputa (both in Region Nine), where their representatives were turned away for arriving late.

Norton clarified that their strategy was to contest while also protecting their strongholds from the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

He stated, “We were contesting but at the same time, we were ensuring we protect our strongholds from the Peoples Progressive Party. And so, in terms of our strategy was to take our resources and focus it in the areas that we thought essentially, we had to maintain.”

However, on April 20, 2023, Norton had previously informed the media that APNU had submitted lists of candidates in all constituencies and towns, except for Lethem where there were issues.

He said, “We (APNU) have submitted lists of candidates across the country. We have submitted in virtually all the NDCs, all the constituencies, and all the towns, except, I think, for Lethem, where there is a problem…we might be shortened like three or four if so many.”

Norton’s contradicting statements led to criticism from the General Secretary of the governing PPP/C, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, who accused Norton of lying.

According to available information, the PPP/C has won by default in 13 of the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs) and a combined 291 of the 610 constituencies within the LAAs. The PPP/C is the only party able to contest in all 610 constituencies across the country. APNU is contesting in only 45 percent of the 610 constituencies.