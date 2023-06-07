News Archives
Two nabbed in Berbice with $67M worth of cannabis
The eight parcels of cannabis seized.
TWO persons are currently in custody following the discovery of $67 million worth of cannabis at number 65 village, Corentyne Berbice on Monday.

According to a release from Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), on the day in question, ranks were conducting an operation in the vicinity of a Koker.

A subsequent search of the nearby bushes uncovered eight bulky salt bags containing several parcels of suspected cannabis.

The suspected narcotic was transported to CANU Headquarters, where it tested positive for cannabis amounting to approximately 223 kg (about 491.6 lbs.), with a street value of approximately $67 M.

Two persons were arrested and investigation is ongoing.

