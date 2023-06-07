Guyana plans to be ‘constructive’, ‘engaging’ member of UN Security Council

–President Ali affirms that country will assume positon with utmost seriousness, dedication

GUYANA was, on Tuesday, elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) following the presentation of its candidature during the elections.

Following the elections, President, Dr Irfaan Ali, in a statement, said that the country is honoured and humbled by the confidence that has been expressed by the international community in electing the country to such an important position of responsibility on the global stage. Guyana received 191 votes.

Dr. Ali said Guyana has now been accorded the opportunity to serve on the Security Council, which, under the UN Charter, is charged with the responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

“It is a responsibility that we will assume with utmost seriousness and dedication, mindful of the complex and challenging times in which we live,” the Head of State said.

Further, he related that the theme for Guyana’s candidacy was “Partnering for Peace and Prosperity,” which serves as a guide to Guyana’s approach to service on the Security Council.

Dr. Ali affirmed: “We intend to be a constructive and engaged partner with the members of the council and the wider international community in the search for solutions to the myriad of momentous challenges that beset our human family.”

He went on to express gratitude to UN member states for the support of Guyana’s candidature and further expressed gratitude to the team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Permanent Representative to the UN and the permanent mission for the efforts in advancing Guyana’s candidature and securing the result.

Meanwhile, during a live briefing following Guyana’s election, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, affirmed that Guyana’s tenure will be guided by a firm adherence to the rule of international law and the charter of the UN.

Todd said: “Our engagement as a council member will be aimed at contributing constructively to the mandates and to enhancing the well-being of our world’s people.”

He said that while the international security landscape is extremely complex and threats to global security are rising, Guyana will work with all council members and the UN to address these issues.

Additionally, he added that Guyana will bring its strengths and experiences to the work of the council to make a meaningful contribution to the lives of those impacted by its work.

Meanwhile, the Opposition, in a statement, said: “The international security landscape presents complex challenges that require concerted global efforts to address. We in the APNU+AFC believe in managing these challenges through the rule of international law and constructive dialogue among nations. Guyana’s appointment to the Security Council provides us with an opportunity to advocate for these principles and contribute meaningfully to the Council’s work.

“We express our gratitude to our dedicated Foreign Service personnel for their efforts in this regard as well as to the international community for their support throughout Guyana’s bid for this prestigious seat.”

Guyana was elected along with Algeria, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, and Slovenia.