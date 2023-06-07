Don’t forget the past

-Jagdeo tells Region Two residents; says PPP/C is a ‘government for all’

AS he played up his party’s “sound” track record, the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) on Tuesday assured Region Two residents that everything that is being done is for their benefit and in their best interests.

He was at the time addressing residents and supporters during a rally at the Papa Junction in Charity.

During his address, Jagdeo urged the gathering to never forget the transgressions of the opposition, whom he said “stole” from the country.

Jagdeo emphasised that because the opposition has always approached its supporters with lies, Essequibians must make the “wise” decision on June 12 and vote for the PPP/C.

He told residents that the PPP/C government restored democracy and has successfully made communities safer and better for everyone. He said that for this level of progress to continue, the PPP/C would need the support of citizens, including those residing in Region Two.

Jagdeo reminded residents that billions of dollars have been invested in the region to improve the health, education and agricultural sectors. He assured them that tremendous development is on the cards for the region.

He added that parents in the region are also benefitting from the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant which was discontinued by the APNU+AFC. On returning to office, the PPP/C government not only restored the grant, but increased it.

Government has promised that by the end of its first term in office, each school child should be receiving $50, 000.

Jagdeo said too that as part of the development plans for the region, street lights will be installed to improve security and the housing sector will be further expanded to ensure that all residents become homeowners.

Meanwhile, Region Two Chairperson Vilma De Silva said that she was elated to see so many persons wearing “red,” which indicated their support for the governing party.

She said that since the government took office the region has benefitted from many transformational projects, including the upgrading of many roads.

De Silva highlighted the government’s continued support for Pomeroon farmers, especially as it pertains to proper drainage in their communities.

She said that there are currently machines working to improve drainage in the Pomeroon River, which has never happened before.

At the end of the rally persons used the opportunity to interact with Jagdeo and other officials and take photos. Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, was also in attendance.