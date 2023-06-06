US$25M dock facility proposed for Friendship

A US$25 million dock facility, called Friendship Port Development, has been proposed for the Friendship area on the East Bank of Demerara.

The facility will provide both covered berthing and a heavy marine loading depot for platform supply vessels that service the oil and gas industry in this region,

The facility will include several buildings, boat slips, heavy-lift dock, concrete entry drives, utilities, fencing, and will service a growing fleet of platform supply vessels which operate in the area.

The Friendship Port Development will mainly serve as a loading and offloading depot with services provided to marine vessels operating off the coast of Guyana. Additionally, products such as fuel, drilling fluid, and water may be available to vessels within the covered ship- berthing area.

The facility will be built on six acres of recently purchased land in Plantation Friendship along the Demerara River. The facility is being proposed by Diamond Property Management, Inc. (DPM), which is doing business as Diamond Shorebase Inc. (DSB).

“DSB is working with a civil engineering design firm to develop the plans and specifications for the project team,” the company said in a proposal to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

It said too: “Prior to construction, the surveyor will work with the Project Engineer to establish a project benchmark and lay out the overall project. The surveyor will work with the civil works contractor to establish and verify cut grades for any required soil removal.”

The company is seeking the requisite environmental authorization from the EPA to use the land to develop the facility.

The Friendship Port Development will be located approximately nine miles south of Georgetown and 15 miles north of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) bordering Plantation New Hope. The east end of the property will be accessed off the East Bank Public Access Road.

According to the developer, they currently do not have any feasible or reasonable facility location options other than the site described.