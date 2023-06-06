‘We are an all-weather government’

–President Ali tells Novar/Dundee residents; says government, LGE candidates will deliver

WITH billions already invested to improve Region Five’s health, education and agricultural sectors, President, Dr Irfaan Ali on Monday evening told residents that further investments are on the cards.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at a public meeting held at Novar/Dundee, Mahaicony, ahead of the June 12 local government polls, Ali assured the gathering that the People’s Progressive Party /Civic (PPP/C)-led government is one that defies challenges to deliver on its commitments.

“This party is about improving the well-being of people. It is about investing in communities and investing in the lives of people. This is a party you can rely on. This is a party that sticks to its commitment. This is an all-weather party. We come in the sunshine and in rain,” the head of state said to a cheering crowd.

While highlighting the absenteeism and several shortingcomings of the A Partnership For National Unity (APNU)/ People’s National Congress (PNC), Ali noted that his government within just three years of being in office, managed to resuscitate the once dying agriculture industry, improved the delivery of health care and invested heavily in education in the region.

“Since we came into office we have invested $1.2 billion in drainage and irrigation. We have created drainage for almost 4,200 acres of land. We have brought relief for more than 94 villages across this region,” he said.

Already, several contracts have been inked for additional drainage and irrigation works to mitigate the effects of flooding in the region.

Meanwhile, as it relates to the region’s health care, President Ali noted that some $13 billion has been allocated to build two new regional hospitals.

“We know that this is one of the biggest challenges in the region, the quality of health care. We have to hold people accountable. We have to ensure all the resources that the government ejects, benefit the people.”

With regard to education in the region, some $50 million have been invested over the past three years to ensure that pupils and students are equipped with the necessary materials to further their education.

He assured citizens of a number of developments that the region is undergoing, including the government’s plans to install more streetlights for improved security, the housing programme’s rapid progress, the large investments in health infrastructure, among others.

All these projects are being mirrored across the country and the PPP/C administration he said, is well on its way to achieving more than half of the 2020 manifesto promises.

Meanwhile, in endorsing the party’s LGE candidates, chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Vickchand Ramphal urged residents to give the candidates a chance.

“We have some young candidates and they are fully prepared and they are ready to work for you. They are ready to bring development to all the NDCs at region number five.

Describing the young and diverse group as hardworking, Ramphal assured the residents that they will deliver on their promises.

He urged residents to look at the ongoing development.

“We have seen a number of roads being constructed in this region. You name it, from farm-to-market to community roads, to access to health centres, to communities, etcetera,” he said.

“There are a number of added projects that is taking place in Region Five right now that will transform the landscape of our region,” the regional official added.

Ramphal further stressed the importance of the upcoming elections and urged residents to show up in their numbers to ensure that development in the region continues.