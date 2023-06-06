GWI focuses on staff-training to boost performance

SOME 25 Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) plant operators from across the country are now better equipped to perform optimally at their jobs.

The water treatment plant operators, drawn from Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and 10 recently graduated from a rigorous upskilling programme designed by the company.

Nazimul Ghani of Region Six was adjudged the best graduating student.

During the six-month programme, the now Level Two operators were exposed to both classroom and fieldwork to get them to better understand the ‘ins and outs’ of their duties.

Speaking at a simple yet significant graduation ceremony held in GWI’s boardroom, Shelterbelt, Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, Executive Director of Human Resources Management, Elvis Gordon congratulated the graduands on their achievement.

He said GWI now looks forward to seeing them put their newly acquired skills into practice and to make a meaningful difference in their work environment.

The utility company is expending billions of dollars to improve access to and quality of water as well as improving and expanding water infrastructures throughout Guyana.

This year, the government has invested approximately $14.5 billion in the water sector, targeting the delivery of treated water, upgrades to existing water infrastructure, construction of new facilities, and the drilling of wells across the country.

Construction of seven new water treatment plants and refurbishment of 12 existing ones are currently underway, with completion expected by 2024. These projects will significantly enhance the quality of water provided to residents.

Currently, 97 per cent of the population has access to clean water, and the government is working diligently to achieve full coverage by 2025.

With this level of investments in the water sector, Jordan told the graduands that much is expected of them in their work, attitude and output on the job.

The GWI is working to train all of its plant operators this year and to commence supervisory training next year. The company in recent years has placed greater attention on training and retaining of employees, retaining key and critical skills through improved packages, and recognising employees who have pursued professional development opportunities.

Board Member of GWI, Wendell Jeffrey, who also addressed the occasion, told the graduands that the GWI is a multibillion dollar operation and that the company needs them. He was also keen to emphasise that they must give their best on the job, with an eye for continuous improvement.