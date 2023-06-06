Pensioner dies in Mon Repos accident

A PENSIONER lost his life on Mon Repos Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) when motorcar PMM 9156 crashed into him while he was pushing his bicycle across the road on Sunday.

Dead is Muntaz Alli, 67, of lot 37, Mon Repos North, ECD. Police noted that the fatal accident occurred at about 21:20 hours. The motorcar PMM 9156 was driven by a 48-year-old man from Helena #1 Mahaica.

Reports indicated that the motorcar, with registration PMM 9156, was proceeding east along the southern side of the northern carriageway at an alleged fast rate of speed when the driver claimed that he saw a man pushing his bicycle from south to north across the road in the path of his vehicle.

Police said the driver related that he applied brakes and pulled north to avoid a collision, but despite his effort, the right-side front of his vehicle collided with the pedestrian, which caused him to fall onto the road surface where he received injuries to his body.

The pensioner was picked up in an unconscious condition and escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead. The body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver, and his vehicle was lodged to be examined by a licensing and certifying officer, and a notice of intended prosecution has been served as investigations continue.