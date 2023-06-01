Fire Service receives $273M in assets to enhance capabilities

IN a significant boost to firefighting and rescue capabilities, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has received new assets, presented by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, in the presence of British High Commissioner Jane Miller and other dignitaries, on Wednesday.

The assets, including a hydraulic platform, an ambulance, and a minibus, were procured by the Government of Guyana at a total cost of $273.4 million.

The handover ceremony was attended by representatives from Angloco, namely Stephen Jubb, Richard Blyth, and Aidan Wright, as well as Permanent Secretary Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas.

Minister Benn emphasised the importance of equipping the Fire Department with new measures and equipment to effectively tackle challenges, especially in relation to high-rise buildings.

Highlighting the value of learning from other fire departments in the region and seeking maintenance support from companies like Angloco, Minister Benn stressed the need for proper maintenance and readiness of the new assets to ensure preparedness for any eventuality.

He also emphasised the significance of training, engagement, and vigilance in the GFS’s efforts to raise fire safety awareness and protect against fires.

Chief Fire Officer, Gregory Wickham, expressed his gratitude for the newly acquired appliances, acknowledging their instrumental role in enhancing firefighting capabilities.

British High Commissioner, Jane Miller, present at the ceremony, expressed her delight at being part of the handover and expressed optimism about future collaborations between the United Kingdom and the Guyana Fire Service.

Following the official handover, a team of GFS officers, along with representatives from Angloco, headed to the new Pegasus Hotel for a demonstration of the hydraulic platform.

Capable of reaching a height of 150 feet, the hydraulic platform will be utilised for firefighting and rescue operations in high-rise buildings, adding a crucial asset to the GFS’s arsenal.

The acquisition of these new assets marks a significant step forward for the Guyana Fire Service in its mission to ensure the safety and protection of the country’s citizens.

The commitment of the government, along with collaborations with international partners, highlights the dedication to enhancing emergency response capabilities and preparedness in Guyana.