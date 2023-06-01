Ten vulnerable families to receive elevated timber houses in Smith Creek

THE construction of houses under the Hinterland Housing Programme in Smith Creek, Region One, is set to commence, as empoldering of the identified lands is completed and materials are on the ground

The community consulted and selected ten of the most vulnerable families to benefit from the 20×25 ft elevated timber homes.

The Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, in a meeting with residents on Wednesday, stated that the programme was in keeping with a promise of His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, while on the 2020 campaign trail.

Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, and Parliamentary Secretary, Sarah Brown, also addressed residents at the meeting.

The initiative is being executed through the Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority. The Minister said it will promote healthier and more sustainable living conditions in the area.

More than $20 million in contracts were previously inked for the supply of labour and materials for the construction of the houses. The labour and timber for the houses will be sourced from the sub-district.,

Minister Croal also committed to the development of a new well to serve the community in the 2024 budgetary allocations.

The Regional Chairman, in his remarks, stated that the government has continuously fulfilled its commitments to provide a better life for the residents of Region One in housing, education and other sectors.

One of the ecstatic beneficiaries, Mr. Grey Hosea voiced, “I am so happy that the government is providing this home for me and my family because right now I’m living in a house but not so comfortable”.

Father of six, Mr. Leon Williams also remarked that the home will provide safer shelter for his family. With the materials on ground, he also expressed his excitement to commence construction.

Following the meeting, the Minister and team also visited the site where a number of the houses are to be constructed.

The Hinterland Housing Programme will also see the construction of houses in Regions Seven, Eight and Nine.