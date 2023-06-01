Guyana launched tobacco cessation clinics on ‘World No Tobacco Day’

IN observance of World No Tobacco Day, yesterday (Wednesday), Guyana joined the global community to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use while launching Tobacco Cessation Clinics throughout the country.

Under the theme “Grow Food, Not Tobacco,” the Ministry of Health took proactive steps to address the high prevalence of tobacco-related deaths in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, delivered a strong message emphasising the importance of combating tobacco use for the well-being of individuals and the environment.

Guyana, classified as a developing nation, faces a significant burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) caused by tobacco consumption. According to the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), 78 per cent of all deaths in Guyana are attributed to NCDs, with tobacco use playing a major role.

Additionally, the World Bank reported that the prevalence of tobacco use among adults in Guyana was 12.1 per cent in 2020. Alarmingly, over one million people worldwide die each year due to exposure to second-hand smoke.

To address this pressing issue, the Ministry of Health will be launching Tobacco Cessation Clinics throughout the country.

The Minister of Health noted, in his message, that the first clinic will be established at the Industry Health Centre, followed by several other centres including Festival City Health Centre, North East La Penitence Health Centre, East La Penitence Health Centre, Grove Health Centre, Craig Health Centre, Buxton Health Centre, Enmore Health Centre, Den Amstel Health Centre, Kitty Health Centre, and David Rose Health Centre.

At these clinics, healthcare professionals will provide brief tobacco interventions using the 5 As method: Ask, Advise, Assess, Assist, and Arrange.

By implementing this approach, Minister Anthony noted that patients will receive the necessary guidance and support to quit tobacco use. This aligns with the recommendations outlined in the “Best Practices for Comprehensive Tobacco Control Programmes” published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2014. It emphasises the importance of healthcare systems and other medical facilities actively participating in tobacco treatment by asking patients about their tobacco use, advising them to quit, and referring them to evidence-based cessation services.

On World No Tobacco Day, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, urged individuals to educate themselves about the dangers of tobacco and its by-products. He believes that through continuous public awareness and education, a tobacco-free generation can be created. He encourages everyone to become health champions and say no to smoking. By working together, Guyana aims to combat the tobacco epidemic and reduce the mortality rate associated with tobacco-related illnesses.

World No Tobacco Day serves as a global reminder to prioritise public health, empower individuals to make informed choices, and promote a tobacco-free future. The efforts made by the Ministry of Health in launching Tobacco Cessation Clinics represent a significant step forward in protecting the well-being of the Guyanese population.