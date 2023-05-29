PPP/C LGE candidates spearheading enhancement works in New Amsterdam

THE People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) candidates who are contesting in the various constituencies in the New Amsterdam township in the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGEs), are already overseeing improvement works in their respective areas.

As LGE approaches, these candidates have taken the initiative to facilitate the much-needed works.

In a video interview, PPP/C candidate Joel Amsterdam stated that due to the recent intervention of the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, the concerns of residents in the Constituency Two have been addressed.

“We would have been able to deliver on it in a short time… a footpath is under construction so we welcome this intervention from the Government of Guyana,” he said.

Amsterdam noted that as long as he is elected, residents can rest assure that their concerns about roads and footpaths will be addressed.

Meanwhile, Constituency One candidate, Torionto Murray stated that during outreaches to areas such as Tucber Park, residents in the areas raised concerns about drainage.

He said that they have been working to address those issues.

Additionally, he said that residents of Tucber Park can expect more infrastructure works in the area.

Against this backdrop, he said that there is already a first phase of road work ongoing.

“We’ve already gotten a lot of positive feedback from the residents within this area and the main access road has already been tendered out.”

Further in the Savannah Park area, the constituency candidate, Qwesi Joseph, who was standing on the site of the ongoing construction of a community road stated, “The plan is to construct all the cross streets in this area but we started this one here because this was the worst of all in this area.”

Joseph stated that the road which is referred to as the last street was in a deplorable state before their intervention.

Adding to Joseph’s comments, one of the contractors, Winston Benjamin said that these community projects are providing employment for the youths in the community.

“Now the PPP is here…young people in this community can have jobs, employment for themselves to provide for their families,” he said.

Benjamin said that it gives him great joy to be able to provide job opportunities for the youths.