Freedom of choice, democracy, free press alive and well

–Dr Jagdeo affirms, as Guyana continues to advance as an independent nation

GUYANA continues to advance as an independent nation, and this reinforces the necessity for people to maintain the country’s freedom and banish all obstacles that try to hinder its progress as a democratic nation.

This was according to the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, during his press conference at Freedom House, on Thursday.

Dr Jagdeo said: “If we’re going to live up to the expectations of our ancestors, more so, if we’re going to accomplish our dreams, we have to remain a free country. And freedom yes, we won it from colonial rule, but freedom could also be snatched away by our own people, by our own people.”

The General Secretary reflected on how Guyana’s democracy was challenged during the 2020 regional and general elections.

Dr Jagdeo said that the blatant attempt at rigging the elections frustrated many Guyanese because voting meant more to them than just casting an ‘X.’ He said that voting indicated that the citizens were residing in a free country where their voices mattered.

“One single person, the ‘Chief Elections Officer’ invalidated 175,000 votes under some notion that they are not valid after people had gone and voted. So, the threat is real and it’s very near to us,” Jagdeo said.

He added: “…every Guyanese, regardless of how you vote, you have to, first of all, cherish your vote; it matters because we fought a huge battle not just for independence, but to have that right and the vote counted and they must commit to exercising that they vote and doing so in a responsible manner.”

As another election cycle approaches, Dr Jagdeo cautioned persons of attempts by known characters to divide the nation using racial tactics.

Guyanese should not listen to those who are trying to divide the nation, the General Secretary remarked.

He said: “People on this Independence Day too, they should commit that we will banish that sort of behaviour from our country and we will all commit to fighting racism in all of its manifestations, and those who have benefitted from its propagation because they kept people in silos and ethnic enclaves with a particular voting pattern.”

FREE PRESS

Although a free press is present and thriving in Guyana, Dr Jagdeo said that this must not be manipulated and abused.

According to him: “You do have some media persons who have no right in calling themselves journalists, whose sole tasks are to do that, [to divide our people rather than bring them together], but we must always defend the free media.”

He further said that Guyana has come a long way in forging a common society, stressing that: “…I want to urge all the young people who are watching here on social media to say go back, read about our history, see how there have been deliberate attempts to divide us.

“Look at the road we travel, both political and economic road you travel and then you will understand sometimes that why at the political level or in our economic policy-making, that we avoid certain things and we take certain positions, because they would have a context for you. So, these are some of the things I wanted people to think about as we celebrate independence this year.”