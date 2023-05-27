News Archives
Support for persons affected by Mahdia fire will be long term
PM

–PM Phillips guarantees; says survivors, families undergoing counselling sessions

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, on Friday, said survivors of the recent Mahdia fire and their families are currently undergoing counselling, spearheaded by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

Providing an update on the situation, Prime Minister Phillips pointed out that the therapy is long-term and aims to assist the families with coping.

“We will continue to remain in contact with these families during this difficult time. This counselling is not a short-term or a one-off activity,” the prime minister disclosed.

In addition to the medical and psychosocial interventions facilitated by the government, ministers have been assigned to the grieving families to provide the necessary support.

“We have a list of ministers who are working with each family. As you know, families were brought to Georgetown, along with patients, and the government is funding the upkeep of those families, in terms of allowances; financial assistance for the time that they will be in Georgetown, including accommodation, meals, and transportation to the hospital to see their loved ones,” Prime Minister Phillips said.

Additionally, personal care hampers were distributed to the families in Georgetown as well as those that remain in their villages.

“We have provided food hampers, not only to the families but to the villages as well. We have had the Civil Defence Commission ferrying food items into Micobie, Karisparu, Chenapou, and El Paso,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that these efforts will be duplicated in other villages in Region Eight that are also affected by the tragedy.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
