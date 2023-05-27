‘You can trust us to do what is right’

–President Ali says, highlights critical developments that have been achieved

ALTHOUGH tragedies can be heartbreaking and devastating to all, they can offer a branch of healing and an opportunity for people to put aside their differences in a time of need.

Also, a nation’s true strength becomes apparent in a time of crisis, and having a government that can unite and face these problems alongside its people is essential for the healing to occur.

These remarks were made by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali on the occasion of the country’s 57th Independence Anniversary.

He said that the true character of Guyana is to be found not in the country’s grand achievements, but in the way its people adapt to challenging circumstances. And it is the government’s mission to understand the fragile mortality of life, in service to humanity and the country.

According to the President: “We [the Government of Guyana] have proven our trustworthiness to this nation. Our track record on how you can trust us as your government, as leaders, is undeniable.”

The Head of State added that the PPP/C administration has constantly fulfilled its commitment to every segment of the Guyanese population.

Highlighting that the government has always been a listening one, that analyses and acts on the peoples’ concerns, the President said: “Our senior citizens, our children, our farmers, our miners, our mothers, women, all, you have trusted us and we have delivered on that trust. We govern to earn and respect your trust.”

He went on to reflect on some of the government’s actions that have shown that it is presenting a platform of trustworthiness and not one of empty promises.

“A more than 60 per cent increase in all these pensions since we took office, the removal of more than 100 taxes, the granting of cash grants, the return of more than 2,000 CSO jobs in our Amerindian communities, the fulfilment of our promise to the upliftment of the lives of people in health, education, social services. We have committed ourselves to you and we have honoured your trust,” Dr. Ali said.

The Head of State further emphasised that the Indigenous Peoples are now directly benefitting from 15 per-cent of the first-ever user agreement for Guyana’s forest carbon credit, which is worth $4.6 billion.

He also said: “You have trusted us with your healthcare and we are delivering new hospitals and health centres, better health services, training of our nurses and the training of our community health officers—we are committed to giving you the best service in health.”

Touching on the fact that the government is on its way to surpassing its manifesto promise of 20,000 online scholarships, the President remarked that: “…All of these areas you have entrusted us with your welfare, and we have delivered upon that trust.”

The President then told the nation: “In the sunny days and in the cloudy days, and at this tragic moment in our history you can trust us to do what is right -trust us to have the best interests of the families of these children at the centre of everything we do.”

He was referring to the families of the persons who lost their lives or were injured due to the tragic fire at the Mahdia Secondary School female dormitory.

Moreover, President Ali acknowledged those athletes who have made Guyana proud with their outstanding performances.

“In this moment of mourning, we appreciate more than ever the importance of celebrating the shining stars within our midst. I take this opportunity to so recognise the many athletes who brought Guyana medals at the South American Games, the CARIFTA Games – our national football team; our national cricket teams and our students – all of whom earned us glory regionally,” he said.