News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
The aftermath of the deadly fire at Mahdia
news-default

These photographs which were sourced from the social media pages of the Department of Public Information (DPI), Ministry of Education, Ministry of Home Affairs, the Office of the Prime Minster and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), capture the aftermath of Sunday’s deadly fire at the Mahdia Secondary School’s female dormitory. According to the latest update from officials, a five-year-old boy and 18 female students perished, while six students were air-dashed to Georgetown for urgent medical care. Others are hospitalised at Mahdia. Students from the Region Eight communities of Karisparu, El Paso, Micobie and Chenapao are accommodated in the school’s male and female d

orms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.