Woman dies after smash-up at Camp and Church Streets
accident

POLICE are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Sunday at about 23:00 hours at Camp and Church Streets, Georgetown, which resulted in the death of Natisha Natalie Fernandes, a 30-year-old Kitty resident.

According to a press release, the accident involved motor car # PAD 8395 owned and driven by Shawn Phillip Parasram, 34, and motor car # PTT 7041 owned and driven by Sheik Rahman, 63, with Ronda Holder, 30, and Fernandes as occupants.

“Enquiries disclosed that motor car PAD 8395 was proceeding east on the southern side of Church Street and on the approach at the intersection of Church and Camp Streets, where a traffic light is erected and was flashing red in his direction, the driver of motor car # PAD 8395 failed to stop at the intersection and collided to the right rear portion of motor car# PTT 7041 which was proceeding south on the eastern drive lane of Camp Street. As a result of the collision, both vehicles were damaged extensively,” police said in its release.

The driver and occupants of motor car # PTT 7041 were transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where Fernandes succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical attention.

Her body is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

According to the release, Holder and Rahman are currently receiving medical attention at the GPHC. Parasram was escorted by the police to the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital to receive medical attention.

The scene was visited by ranks of the Brickdam Traffic Department.
“A breathalyzer test was done on the driver of motor car # PAD 8395 and the results showed 14 per cent and 33 per cent BAC and the driver of motor car # PTT 7041 — the results showing 3 per cent and 6 per cent BAC,” the release added.
Both vehicles are currently at Alberttown Police Station and will to be examined by a Licensing and Certifying Officer.
Further investigations are ongoing.

