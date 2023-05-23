Guyana, Ghana relationship strengthened with Chamber of Commerce launch

BILATERAL relations between Guyana and Ghana have now been strengthened following the Ghana Chamber of Commerce-Guyana launch at Church and New Garden Streets, Queenstown, Georgetown, Monday morning.

The chamber will allow the two countries to connect businesses and foster investment, which will further drive local economic growth.

The first of its kind to be established in the Caribbean, Guyana and Ghana will work together in many areas, including oil and gas, tourism, agriculture, education, sports, and health.

With the establishment of the chamber, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill implored the Ghanaian Government to work with the Guyana Government to operationalise the air services agreement inked between the two nations in 2019.

“We have signed an air services agreement with Ghana and it’s now up to the private sector…both here and in Ghana to operationalise an airline in keeping with those terms and conditions and freedoms,” the minister with responsibility for aviation encouraged.

The birth of the chamber is just one of many initiatives that the government is pursuing, to build trading relationships with countries from different continents.

Speaking on behalf of his country, Ghana’s Minister for Trade and Industry, Kobina Hammond said with a firm based in Guyana, businessmen and women can sit and focus on key areas in which their countries can be developed.

“This is commerce, this is trade, we are talking about industrialisation, we are talking about the development of our respective countries. But you cannot produce, industrialise, and keep all the products produced in your country. They have to be some sort of trading relationship between countries,” emphasised the Ghanaian minister.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GO Invest, Dr Peter Ramsaroop believes the undertaking will bring together the various sectors.

“These are all great initiatives. It allows Guyana’s private sector, with government’s support and regulations and other incentives, to build global sectors, and when you build global sectors you can increase competitiveness,” Dr Ramsaroop asserted. (DPI)