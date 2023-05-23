International community stands with Guyana in time of mourning

Dr. Carla Natalie Barnett, CARICOM Secretary-General: This is an unimaginable loss

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has received with great sorrow the shocking news of the fire at the high school in the Guyanese town of Mahdia, where a number of children died.

We mourn with the families, friends and communities who are impacted by this horrifying event.

On behalf of CARICOM, I extend sincere condolences to the Government and people of Guyana.

We pray a speedy recovery for those injured and otherwise impacted and offer the support of CARICOM Member States as the community returns to normalcy.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time of unimaginable loss.

Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados: You have my support

The news of the fire at the Mahdia Secondary School in Guyana, which claimed the lives of 19 children late last night, is truly a tragedy beyond words. To [President] Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and the people of Guyana, I offer my sincere condolences, and offer my support during this difficult time.

Philip Brave Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas: United we stand in this tragedy

I am deeply saddened by the devastating news of the fire at the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory in Guyana.

On behalf of the people of The Bahamas, I extend our heartfelt condolences to President Irfaan Ali, the people of Guyana, and especially to the families who have lost their precious children in this tragic incident.

As fellow members of CARICOM, we share not only common goals and aspirations but also the pain and suffering of one another. We stand united with you in mourning, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this heartbreaking incident.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, United Arab Emirates: UAE stands in solidarity with Guyana over school fire

The UAE expressed its solidarity with the Co-operative Republic of Guyana over a fire that broke out in a residential building for students located south of the capital, Georgetown, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and its people, as well as to the families of victims, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.