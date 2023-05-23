Guyana must unite in this time of tragedy

PPP/C: This was a painful loss

The People’s Progressive Party joins all Guyanese in expressing heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and people of Mahdia following the painful loss of several children to the devastating early morning fire at the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory.

We thank all those who have worked and continue to work towards saving the lives of the survivors as we pray for their speedy and full recovery.

OLO: National Day of Mourning

The APNU+AFC wishes to express our condolences to the families, relatives, friends,residents of Mahdia, Region #8 and all Guyanese as we mourn the loss of lives of our children and to state that we are deeply saddened by the loss of lives.

We wish all those that are injured a speedy recovery and express our support and gratitude to the medical team and others who are engaged in the process of treating and helping the injured and hope there are no more fatalities. Special appreciation and

thanks to our brave pilots and the Joint Services who played and continue to play a key role in the entire operation.

We also wish to express gratitude to the people of Mahdia who worked assiduously to rescue the children trapped in the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory. Our gratitude is also extended to our Regional Member of Parliament, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor for their compassion and positive involvement in helping to give leadership during these

trying times.

We will continue to keep the situation under review and will make a full statement at a later time as we demand a thorough investigation into this horrific incident that has resulted in the loss of innocent young lives.

In light of this tragedy, we wish to call on all to make this Independence Day a Day of Mourning in solidarity and support with the families, friends, relatives, the citizens of Mahdia and Region #8 and all Guyanese and a Day of Support to the injured, their

families, friends, relatives and the people of Region Eight.

PSC: Support will be given to those affected by this heartrending tragedy

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) offers its condolences and prayers to the parents and family of the children who have lost their lives in the terrible and heartrending tragedy which has occurred at Mahdia. We will do everything in our power to support the affected and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured.

ERC: Deep sadness over loss of children

The Chairman and Commissioners of the Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), are collectively saddened and shocked at the deaths of the 19 children who perished following a fire at their school’s dormitory in Mahdia, Region Eight.

This tragedy has inflicted unimaginable pain on the affected families. The Commission shares their pain and sorrow and offers its deepest condolences on their tragic loss and trusts that they be strengthened during this extremely difficult time and be able to find some comfort from the outpouring of support from Guyanese and others.

Those who survived the horrific ordeal are left traumatised and the Commission’s fervent wish is for them to be able to overcome and heal over time through the necessary interventions and support mechanisms.

The ERC thanks H.E. President Mohamed Ali, government agencies and Region Eight officials involved, the Joint Services, the Private Sector and all citizens who continue to contribute towards easing the impact of the catastrophe.

The ERC prays for the affected families, relatives, friends and the communities of Mahdia and Region Eight as they seek support and solace from the reverberating impact of the irreplaceable loss of the young souls.

GMSA: Potential of those who died was abruptly cut short

With profound sorrow and heavy hearts, we were utterly devastated this morning upon receiving the heart-wrenching news of the horrific fire that mercilessly consumed the Mahdia Secondary School’s Female Dormitory. The flames, fueled by unfathomable tragedy, ruthlessly snuffed out the lives of 19 vibrant and promising young Guyanese students, leaving an indelible void in our

hearts.

The weight of this unimaginable calamity bears down upon us with a profound sense of loss and despair. Each soul lost in this inferno represents a world of dreams, aspirations, and potential abruptly cut short. The magnitude of this tragedy is truly overwhelming, as the flickering flames devoured not only their innocent lives but also shattered the hopes and futures that were

intertwined with them.

In this time of immeasurable sorrow and shattered dreams, we come together as a community to offer solace, compassion, and unwavering support to the families and friends who are left to grapple with the unbearable pain of losing their beloved children. We extend our deepest condolences, as mere words can hardly express the depths of our empathy and grief.

To the grieving families, we hold you close in our thoughts and prayers, fervently hoping that you find strength in the embrace of your loved ones and in the outpouring of love and support from theentire Guyanese community. May the memories of these cherished young lives be a source of comfort and inspiration, reminding us all of their indomitable spirit and the joy they brought to the world.

In the face of such profound tragedy, we stand united, offering our unwavering support and collective determination to work tirelessly to prevent such devastating incidents in the future. We will honor the memories of the fallen students by advocating for improved safety measures, ensuring that no other child has to endure such a tragic fate.

In the midst of darkness, we find solace in the power of unity and compassion. Let us join hands, shoulder to shoulder, as we navigate the turbulent waters of grief and mourning. Together, we will navigate this harrowing journey, providing comfort and strength to one another, for no burden is too heavy when shared by a compassionate community.

May the hearts of the bereaved find solace in knowing that their pain is not borne alone. In our collective embrace, may they find a flicker of light amidst the darkness, a gentle reminder that they are surrounded by unwavering support and love.

GOGEC: Mahdia’s healing and recovery are important

The Guyana Oil & Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC) mourns with the families of those who perished in the fire at Mahdia. This is an extremely trying period for the entire community.

The Mahdia community’s recovery and healing are important to us at GOGEC and we are dedicated to rendering assistance by giving any essential help and resources. We will work closely with government and all like-minded organisations to alleviate this pain and suffering to all those concerned.

We would like to commend President Irfaan Ali and the government for the swift and caring response to this tragedy.

We would also like to see a co-ordinated approach adopted by the various organisations to come together to bring relief to all the families and the people of Mahdia.