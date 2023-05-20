Ghana’s Trade Minister to lead high-level delegation to Guyana on five-day visit

KOBINA Hammond, Minister for Trade and Industry of the Republic of Ghana will lead a government-private sector delegation here, from May 19 to 24 to further explore possibilities for trade and investment between Ghana and Guyana.

Making the announcement on Friday, Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said that among other Ghanaian Government Ministers on the delegation will be Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education. The delegation will also include the Deputy Ministers of Trade and Industry and of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and a number of private sector representatives.

Additionally, the Ghana Chamber of Commerce will be launched on May 22, at 09:00 hours on the third floor of the Amici building.

The delegation will meet with Ministers of the Government of Guyana and the private sector over the period May 22 and 23 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, the Ministry disclosed.