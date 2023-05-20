Strong Guyana-US relations grounded in trust, understanding – President Ali

applauds outgoing US Ambassador for lead role played in security, other areas

FOR the first time in the history of the relationship shared by the United States and Guyana, an exceptional level of collaboration and co-ordination has been achieved on the security front.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, emphasised that this remarkable progress was made possible due to the commitment, common interests, and shared values of the outgoing US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch.

While speaking at the US Ambassador’s farewell reception on Friday night, he noted that these factors have played an essential role in enabling Guyana’s security personnel to integrate more effectively than ever before.

“On the security front, there has never been a period in the history of our relationship that we have had this level of co-ordination, collaboration on the security front and I think all the guys in this sector should be applauded,” he said.

In noting the greater synergy that exists, President Ali related that there is an entire security architecture that both he and Ambassador Lynch are serious about, given the tremendous accomplishments they have made by ensuring that a great pushback on the drug trade was created.

Additionally, their collaboration on the security front has allowed Guyana’s human resource assets, to gain tremendous experience and training.

“We now have more joint exchange programmes in the history of our country and not only at the military level, or the Guyana Police Force, [but] at the policymaking level and very soon, we’ll have a high-level visit to further strengthen our ambitions,” he stated.

President Ali stated that security for a nation is one of the most critical issues that must be addressed and he believes that their joint commitment to deal with transnational crimes is admirable.

Moreover, he said that not only was Lynch the Ambassador to Guyana, but also the Ambassador to CARICOM.

“These results don’t come by accident. It comes by building trust, confidence, supporting each other, understanding our very priorities, and then establishing a strong footing through which we build systems to improve what we want to achieve,” he said.

President Ali continued: “…energy, climate change and financing, food security on all three fronts, the US and CARICOM working collectively on a joint action plan to address all three of these critical global issues under the leadership of Ambassador Lynch.”

TIRELESS EFFORTS

He acknowledged Ambassador Lynch’s tireless efforts to promote the presence and active participation of the US private sector in Guyana’s unfolding development.

Under her leadership, numerous American and Guyanese companies have formed partnerships across various sectors.

He related that he sees her period of ambassadorship as results-oriented and driven.

President Ali said that Ambassador Lynch has integrated herself into Guyana’s society, culture, and customs and he assured her that when she looks back at the country in the next eight years, she will see a strong united Guyana.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Lynch in her remarks said that the event marked the beginning of her departure from Georgetown and her position as Ambassador. She will begin her transition to her new position at the US Southern Command.

“It has been the greatest honour of my professional life to serve as the United States Ambassador to Guyana and the Secretary of State’s Representative to CARICOM during these past four plus years,” she said.

Ambassador Lynch said that with her Embassy teammates, they built their work around the guiding vision of furthering governance, prosperity, and security, and, over four years, they addressed some of the most consequential challenges and tremendous opportunities across all three priority areas.

Some of the accomplishments of which she is most proud include providing capacity-building advice and technical assistance to help Guyana build key institutions, including key democratic institutions, like GECOM; and, key financial institutions, like the GRA, to move ahead on modernising and digitising systems to improve transparency.

On their security partnership, she said this sends a strong signal that the US and Guyana are partners and that they (US) care about Guyana.

“Thanks to the excellent partnership with law enforcement, we have both had successful extraditions of criminals that have no place in our nations or our neighbourhood,” she said.

Ambassador Lynch continued: “On the defence side, we provided millions of dollars in military training, undertook not one but now two major military exercises (Tradewinds) in just three years, an unprecedented feat for any country of this size in the region, and provided critical medical care to hundreds of Guyanese thanks to medical visits by the U.S. military.”

She said that these accomplishments are mutual achievements that demonstrate that the partnership has been strengthened and deepened over the four years.

Lynch stated that this signals that they will be key allies for years to come in the region that they share.

Several government ministers were among those in attendance.