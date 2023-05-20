Gunmen in speedboat help ‘Smallie’ escape from Mazaruni Prison

public urged to be vigilant; Joint Services on ‘high alert’

MEMBERS of the Joint Services are on “high alert” after death row inmate and convicted mass murderer Mark Royden Williams, known as “Smallie,” escaped from the Mazaruni Prison on Friday with the assistance of heavily armed men in a speedboat.

According to the Guyana Prison Service, Williams was returning to the Sibley Hall prison after receiving a visit from a female, when the escorting ranks came under gunfire. The ranks dismounted their ATV and returned fire at the assailants.

At that point, one of the boat occupants came to shore and continued to discharge several rounds towards the prison officers. Williams, who was in foot chains, managed to run towards the riverbank. He then jumped into the river.

The men assisted him into the speedboat which headed upstream past Itaballi Landing, while prison guards and police in support undertook pursuit.

William’s female visitor is currently in police custody assisting with investigation.

No prison officer was injured during the ordeal.

Members of the Joint Services have been mobilised to recapture Williams, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The public is urged to report any sightings of the escapee to the nearest police station or any prison location. The public is also being urged to relate any information to the Joint Services that would assist in his recapture and/or the arrest of his accomplices.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a press release urged all citizens in the Mazaruni and surrounding areas to take precautions and remain vigilant as the persons being sought are armed and are considered as being extremely dangerous.

The Ministry also reminded the public that aiding and abetting a prison escapee can result in three or more years of imprisonment if convicted.

In February 2017, Williams was sentenced to death when a jury found him guilty of eight counts of murder in relation to the 2008 Bartica massacre, in which a dozen persons, including three police officers were shot dead.

Several months later, in July 2017, Williams escaped from the prison at Camp Street, Georgetown during a riot. It is believed that he was the mastermind.

However, he was nabbed on October 9, 2017, at Weldaad, West Coast Berbice (WCB), while travelling in a public minibus.

In 2013, Williams was acquitted after a 12-member jury found him not guilty of the charges against him in relation to the 2008 Lusignan massacre, which claimed the lives of 11 persons, including five children.

Last year, he was sentenced to death for the 2008 murder of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) officer Ivor Williams.