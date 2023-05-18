Digicel supports Special Olympics team

DIGICEL Guyana has reignited its partnership with Guyana’s Special Olympics Committee, throwing support behind the team that is expected to attend the June Special Olympics.

During a press briefing at the Georgetown Club on Wednesday morning, Special Olympics Guyana’s Wilton Spencer spoke of the fruitful relationship the committee shares with the corporate giant.

“Digicel has been with us for approximately 10 years. We’ve been getting support from them and over the years, I must say we were really pleased with their support,” Spencer shared about their collaboration with the company.

He further revealed, “Special Olympics Guyana, because of the input we got from Digicel, we were able to accumulate 45 medals at international events. These consisted of 12 golds, 20 silvers and 13 bronze.”

Spencer went on to list the competitors who will be representing Guyana in the sport of Bocce (boch-ee), namely, Daniel Ramsundar, Stephanie Ramotar, Rachel Mortley and Keston Knights.

In a word from the sponsors, Digicel’s Communications Manager Vidya Sanichara expressed their commitment not only to sport, but also to other aspects of Guyanese society.

Sanichara said, “At Digicel we always strive to be involved in our community, whether it’s through sports, education or special needs and this event is just one example of our dedication. We will continue to support them and back them whenever they are playing in any sport or competing in any world event that they have. Digicel believes in the power of sports and what it can do to bring together people and their community.”

The Special Olympics are set for Berlin, Germany, from June 17 to 25. The Guyanese team is expected to arrive in Berlin on June 12. Accompanying the team will be Coach Lavern Lee- Allen, while Spencer will be head of the mission.