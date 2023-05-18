Roach ends county cricket stint early to deal with ‘family matters’

CMC – Veteran West Indies seamer Kemar Roach will miss the final game of his stint with English County Surrey, after returning home to Barbados to deal with a “family matter.”

The 34-year-old snatched 18 wickets in five games for Surrey, to continue his excellent returns for the county he has represented for the last three seasons.

Surrey said Roach had left with the “very best wishes of everyone at the club.”

“I’d like to thank Kemar for his contributions on and off the field this summer,” said the club’s director of cricket, Alec Stewart.

“He has once again shown all the qualities that you want in an overseas player. He leaves with the very best wishes of everyone at the club.”

The highlight of the season for Roach was his five for 34 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston last month, which took him to the magical career landmark of 500 first class wickets.

He now has 506 wickets from 155 games with 22 five-wicket hauls.

Roach lies fifth on the all-time West Indies list of wicket-takers in Tests with 261 wickets in 77 matches.