West Indies ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’

Captain da Silva takes West Indies to commanding position

(Sportsmax) Captain Joshua da Silva scored an unbeaten half-century as West Indies ‘A’ took command against Bangladesh ‘A’ on day two of the first unofficial Test between the two countries at Syhlet on Wednesday.

At close of play Da Silva was unbeaten on 73 and Kevin Sinclair not out on 47, with the West Indies 417-6.

Resuming at their overnight score of 220-2 with Tagenarine Chanderpaul on 70 and Alick Athanaze on 35, West Indies ‘A’ pressed on to 281 when Chanderpaul was dismissed by Musfik Hasan for 83.

He had seven fours in his 236-ball stay at the crease before Hasan had him caught behind. Four balls later Hasan caught and bowled Brandon King for a duck as the West Indies slipped from 281-2 to 281-4 after 83 overs.

Six balls and two runs later, Athanaze’s aggressive knock came to an end when he was trapped lbw by Ripon Modol for 85 and all of a sudden the West Indies were in danger of collapse at 283-5. Athanaze faced 98 balls during which he struck 12 fours and three sixes.

Da Silva and Yanick Cariah took the score past 300 during a partnership of 34 that ended when the latter was stumped off the bowling of Nayeem Hasan for 14.

The captain and Sinclair then put on an unbeaten partnership of 100 by close of play.

Musfik Hasan who took the wicket of Kirk McKenzie for 86 and Raymon Reifer for 26 on Wednesday’s opening day has been the best bowler so far taking 3-54 from the 20 overs he bowled.