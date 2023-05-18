News Archives
Western Tigers banking on cohesion for 2023 Elite League
sports

Western Tigers FC are banking on their mixture of Youth and experience to snag the 2023 KFC-sponsored Guyana Football Federation Elite League.

Speaking after their opening round win against Milerock FC at the weekend, midfielder Curtez Kellman did not hide his team’s plans for the league.

“In the group we have a mixture of older folks, along with young players as well and that cohesion will help us to compete in this league,” Kellman said.

Quizzed about the preparation of the West Ruimveldt-based outfit, Kellman noted that it has been affected by inclement weather but the team remained committed.

The Golden Jaguars midfielder explained, “I mean, it’s a short notice. We have been preparing but the weather hasn’t permit us to train as we usually do, but preparation has come. Whenever we get a chance to work, we do so and you see the players put out the intensity in the session and we work hard as a team because we know our aim for this.”

‘Western’ got off on the right foot by beating Milerock FC 10-0 in their opening round.

Kellman described the massive win as a boost for his team.

“Definitely. You know, this is what we came out to do as a unit. The first game, we had one mentality to come out and grab three points but the goals flowed as well, so, I think it’s a boost for us, entering this league,” Kellman shared with media operatives following the game.

Western Tigers will play their next game against Buxton United Football Club, next Tuesday at the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Ground, Camp Ayangana. That match is set to begin at 19:00hrs.

For the third round of the League, Western Tigers will face off with Victoria Kings at the Eve Leary venue on Tuesday, May 30th.

Staff Reporter

