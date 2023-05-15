News Archives
Guyanese teachers complete CARICOM skilled workers programme
Zeeburg Secondary School’s acting Head of Department for Business, Anella Bissessar with the students at the Belmopan Comprehensive High School
TWO Guyanese secondary school teachers recently completed the CARICOM Skilled Workers Programme in Belize.

Queen’s College Business Education Head of Department, Calisiah Richmond, and Zeeburg Secondary School’s acting Head of Department for Business, Anella Bissessar, were selected to participate in the programme.

According to a press release from the Education Ministry, the two Guyanese teachers were placed at the Edward P. York High School and the Belmopan Comprehensive High School in Belize, from March 6 to March 17, 2023.

In addition to observing the teaching practices, they also engaged the students and delivered lessons.

Richmond and Bissesar expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education and CARICOM for the opportunity to enhance their skill set.

Queen’s College Business Education Head of Department, Calisiah Richmond, engages students at the Edward P. York High School.

Reflecting on her experience, Richmond stated the students were interactive during teaching sessions and were eager to learn.

Similarly, Bissessar noted that the students were engaged in a hands-on approach to learning.

Both teachers said the exchange programme provided them with valuable insight into the best teaching practices used in Belize. This, they said, will help them in the delivery of lessons to their students at Queen’s College and Zeeburg Secondary School.

The programme which was launched in March 2023, is supported by the European Union and aims to provide opportunities for the learning of best practices in the administration of the regimes of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy.

Staff Reporter

