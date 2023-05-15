Raghubir returns as GPA president amidst elections controversy

AMIDST heated discussions on how concerns were handled, and questions of the eligibility of several members of the electorate, LOOP Caribbean News journalist and local freelancer, Nazima Raghubir was re-elected President of the Guyana Press Association (GPA), when the body held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections at Theatre Guild, on Sunday.

Raghubir won 70 votes to prevail over Newsroom’s Editor, Neil Marks, who got 25 votes. The two were the only nominations for the presidency. A total of 110 persons were on the voters list.

“My role as president is to guide you. Not to rule or not even to control. It is merely to guide. I am only as good as you. And I will guide all of you or each of you that I can assist. That is my commitment as president,” Raghubir remarked on her re-election.

She added: “The GPA is not Nazima. We have elected a competent group of our colleagues and I am convinced we will work in the interest of our colleagues and continued advocacy for press freedom issues. My one hope for the Guyana Press Association moving forward is that the enthusiasm when elections are near is sustained through the time of drudgery and work.”

Former executive member, Rawle Toney, a sports journalist at the Kaietuer News, was elected unchallenged as Vice President, while former secretary, Svetlana Abrams of News Source was also unchallenged in the post for Treasurer.

Former executive member, Ariana Gordon, who had resigned during the time of the previous executive, was unopposed for the position of Secretary.

For the position of the four floor members, Demerara Waves’ Denis Chabrol; Capitol News’ Iva Wharton; freelancer, Alva Solomon; Stabroek News’ Marcelle Thomas, and HGPTV News Nyjel Fraser were nominated and elected.

Chabrol was the most popular among the set with 62 votes, Wharton followed with 55 votes, Solomon received 48 votes, and Fraser receive 42 votes, barely coming in ahead of Thomas who had 41 votes. However, following the conclusion of the elections, Thomas was also co-oped as a member of the executive.

The declarations culminated after weeks of controversy and accusations of electoral irregularities. There were particular questions surrounding the voters list, which was only announced moments before the elections. Attorney-at-law, Ronald Burch-Smith presided as the Returning Officer.

On the announcement of the list, Marks Immediately raised a point of order. He identified at least three individuals included in the electorate whose eligibility were questionable. Following the conclusion, Marks issued a statement noting his disappointment with the process.

“My fears that the list was heavily padded came through and was very evident. The list was only read out before nominations were taken and gave no chance for even a simple check to verify that those who were on the list actually qualified,” Marks said.

He added: “Immediately, I was able to note that there was a Bollywood show producer and a control operator who voted at the elections. Neither of them qualified for membership. There were several new persons who do not reach the three-year requirement to vote but were added, with their membership backdated. As I said before, some who actually qualified were denied membership by reason of the direct plan to rig the elections.”

The GPA’s constitution requires that an individual be a practicing member of the media for at least three consecutive years before they can be granted full membership.

However, other technicalities surrounding a deadline for the payment of dues also barred a number of longstanding members of the local press from being able to participate in the elections.

Following the elections, the new GPA executive began discussions on proposals for amendments to the body’s Constitution. It was decided that these would be ventilated and decided on at a future meeting.