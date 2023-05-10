News Archives
Block-making initiative helps alleviate labour shortage
The government’s block-making initiative is taking shape (Photos courtesy of Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar)
–President Ali says

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Tuesday, applauded Leopold Street residents who are participating in the government’s block-making initiative, and urged them to get others on board with the project.

The Head of State made these remarks during an impromptu visit to the facility, where some 10 young men recently began the block-making exercise.

While he interacted with the young men who were present, he told them that they have to build the company and work together as they are a critical part of the changing of their environment and communities as a whole.

He added: “Your story got to be an inspiration for other young people. We want young Guyana to emerge better and stronger so your stories got to be an inspiration.”

President Ali further said that the opportunity that they have is to not only do something for themselves and their families, but also their communities, and to demonstrate that they have the ability to be positive developers of Guyana.

Those already involved, he said, should encourage those who are ready to be actively involved in the workforce to get on board, since there is enough work for everyone to do given that there is a labour shortage.

“Part of what you’re doing is to give back to the communities. I want you guys who have made the effort to come forward to help the others, go and talk to them, reason with them to come on board because more people on board [means] more families are better, more lives are improved,” President Ali remarked.

Further to this, the President committed to ensure that those persons who are a part of the programme are provided with the necessary tools that are needed to complete the job.
This project is being conducted through the Community-based Employment Stimulation project under the Ministry of Housing and Water.

The blocks produced as part of this project will be used in the ministry’s housing programme and even allow residents the opportunity to construct their own housing units.

Staff Reporter

